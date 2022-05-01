Evansville Native Dies While Storm Chasing

22-year-old Evansville native Drake Brooks was a student at the University of Oklahoma. Brooks is one of 3 students that died the night of April 29 in a severe weather related crash.
Brooks and the other 2 men, Nicholas Nair and Gavin Short were studying Meteorology at the University.
Friday night they were driving on 1-35 South tracking the storms in Kansas when their car hydroplaned and entered on-going traffic and they were hit by a freight liner tractor trailer.
The 3 men were found dead at the scene 5 hours later.
"We got the call yesterday morning around 7:30 a.m. and then my dad woke us up to tell us," said Bree Neeley, a childhood friend of Brooks. "we were pretty devastated."
Jesse Reising and Bree Neeley grew up with Brooks. Since hearing the news of his passing they've shared fond memories of the times they played together on Facebook.
"I'll never forget that one time we went roller skating and he just could not stop falling and we were just dying laughing," said Neeley. "Drake was just a really nice guy, just a really kind soul and I'm going to miss having him around." said Reising.
Aside from close friends of Brooks, former classmates and managers expressed their grief as well.
"Everybody knows him from here," said Kamlesh Patel, Brooks former manager at Dunkin Donuts. "my whole family knows him because like I said he was working for us for years."
"He was always looking out for people in class and if you ever needed someone to help you out with a project or whatever you could always go to him and he would help you out," said Brody Atchley, a former classmate of Brooks.
According to his loved ones, Brooks expressed his passion for Meteorology at a very young age and decided to study that when he went to college.
"He loved weather his whole life, storms everything always wanting to sit on the back porch and watch them."said Neeley.
Brooks was so passionate about weather, he often looked out for his family and friends back home in Evansville.
"Even though he lived in Oklahoma he would always be like ok so this storm is moving this way, you guy should move or you guys are safe." said Neeley.
Selfless acts his friends and family will always hold dear to their heart.