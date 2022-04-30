Evansville native studying meteorology dies in severe weather related crash Friday

An Evansville native studying meteorology at the University of Oklahoma, is one of three students who died in a severe weather related crash Friday night.
22-year-old Drake Brooks grew up in Evansville and was recording the storms in Kansas during the crash.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, he, along with 20-year-old Nicholas K. Nair of Denton, Texas and 19-year-old Gavin Short, Grayslake, Ill. were all driving on I-35 South in rainy weather when their vehicle hydroplaned just before midnight.
Their car then re-entered traffic and a freight liner tractor-trailer hit them.
All three students died at the scene.
They had been in the car for over five hours before their bodies were freed.