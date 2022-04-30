 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville native studying meteorology dies in severe weather related crash Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville native studying meteorology dies in severe weather related crash Friday
Marisa Patwa

An Evansville native studying meteorology at the University of Oklahoma, is one of three students who died in a severe weather related crash Friday night.

22-year-old Drake Brooks grew up in Evansville and was recording the storms in Kansas during the crash. 

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, he, along with 20-year-old Nicholas K. Nair of Denton, Texas and 19-year-old Gavin  Short, Grayslake, Ill. were all driving on I-35 South in rainy weather when their vehicle hydroplaned just before midnight.

Their car then re-entered traffic and a freight liner tractor-trailer hit them.

All three students died at the scene.

They had been in the car for over five hours before their bodies were freed.

Recommended for you