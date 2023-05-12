Evansville nurse reflects on how her own cancer journey inspired her career in oncology

Jessica Micklo knew she wanted to be a nurse after years of watching her mom take care of patients.
It wasn’t until Jessica was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer, in her junior year of nursing school, that her passion for healthcare grew.
Jessica’s experience through treatment at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville inspired her to become a clinical nurse in Oncology at that very same hospital, with the doctors and nurses who once treated her.
44News sat down with Jessica for National Nurses Week to hear her story.
