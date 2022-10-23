Evansville organization hosting trick-or-treat event on West Franklin Street

The Franklin Street Events Association is inviting kids and their families to their annual trick-or-treat event in Evansville.
During the association's "Trick or Treat on Franklin St" event, all ages are invited to trick-or-treat at participating businesses along West Franklin Street in Evansville
The event will take place on October 29th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Participating businesses include Chaser's Bar and Grill, ERA, Franklin St. Boutique, Gert Haus, Kite & Key, Leroy's, Milk & Sugar, Paul's Menswear, Smitty's, Sportsmans, The Dragonfly Boutique, The Parlour Barbershop, The West Side Nut Club, and Tracey's.