Evansville organization hosting trick-or-treat event on West Franklin Street

The Franklin Street Events Association is inviting kids and their families to their annual trick-or-treat event in Evansville.

During the association's "Trick or Treat on Franklin St" event, all ages are invited to trick-or-treat at participating businesses along West Franklin Street in Evansville

The event will take place on October 29th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Participating businesses include Chaser's Bar and Grill, ERA, Franklin St. Boutique, Gert Haus, Kite & Key, Leroy's, Milk & Sugar, Paul's Menswear, Smitty's, Sportsmans, The Dragonfly Boutique, The Parlour Barbershop, The West Side Nut Club, and Tracey's.

