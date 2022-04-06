Evansville Otters Accepting Mascot Auditions for 2022 Season

The Evansville Otters are now accepting auditions to be mascot characters for the 2022 season.
The franchise says it's looking for candidates to be the next Evan and Eva the Otters.
Selected candidates will be members of the gameday staff for the 2022 season at Bosse Field.
The news release from the team says candidates must be able to meet the following conditions:
- Have a fun personality, connecting with fans of all ages
- Be able to walk on their feet for considerable amounts of time between breaks
- Properly take care of their health and stay hydrated during warm, summer months
"Evan and Eva the Otters are vital, visible mascot characters around the ballpark, who also play a key part in creating special memories that will last a lifetime," a representative for the team said. "The Otters organization encourages any interested candidates with a height of 5’10” or slightly taller to especially audition, as the mascot costumes would be the perfect fit for you!"
Applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply, and resumes are encouraged but not necessary.
If you would like to audition to be one of the Otters’ mascots, please email bskinner@evansvilleotters.com and share a little about yourself.