Evansville Otters celebrate our four-legged friends with a special event Sunday

Organizers are excited about an event this Sunday, dedicated to your four-legged friends.
Starting Sunday, July 10 the the Frontier League franchise is inviting fans and their canines, for the Dog Days of Summer at Bosse Field.
Those two-legged fans attending can enjoy baseball, beer, and two dollar hotdogs during the game.
The event takes place every Sunday starting at 5:00 PM and lasting until 7:30 PM.
