Evansville paramedic supervisor receives award at annual banquet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)—An Evansville paramedic supervisor was honored during the association's annual awards banquet.
James DiMarco, with American Medical Response of Evansville, was given the Indiana EMS Association's Paramedic of the Year award.
AMR says he was chosen for his involvement in several responses during the past year that were large and critical to the community.
He was also recognized for his involvement in continuously planning and working with partner agencies.
Congratulations James!