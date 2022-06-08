Evansville parents charged with neglect in death of 1-week-old child, police say

Two people were arrested on neglect charges in Evansville Wednesday following the death of an infant, according to police.
On Wednesday morning just before 7:00 a.m., EPD officers responded to a scene at a home on W. Oregon Street where a 1-week-old infant wasn't breathing.
According to EPD, EFD and AMR were on scene when officers arrived and had already begun life-saving measures, but were unable to resuscitate the child.
EPD says that officers found what appeared to be narcotics and paraphernalia in plain view inside the home.
Police say that the parents were interviewed, and it was learned that the mother, 26-year-old Taylor Smith, went to sleep with the child around 2 am and woke up later in the morning with the child underneath her body. Police said that the father, 47-year-old Timothy Wilson, was also at the scene.
EPD says Wilson told officers that Smith was currently ordered by the Department of Child Services to not be around the child due to a prior investigation conducted by their agency. Police say Wilson disregarded that order “to be a family,” by his own admission.
After a judicial warrant was applied for and granted, police say evidence of narcotics use was discovered.
EPD also says the home had no running water and that living conditions were "not favorable."
Both Taylor Smith and Timothy Wilson were arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the charge of Neglect of a dependent resulting in death.