Evansville parents turning to homeschooling after rise in mass shootings

19 school children were killed in the Uvalde, TX mass shooting on May 24th.
In the weeks since, parents are thinking about different options than just the brick and mortar school buildings, terrified about their children's safety and the thought of them dying inside of a classroom.
"We want to protect our kids and no parent wants to see their children hurt," said Courtney Nalan, an Evansville mom who homeschools.
"We've had a big increase in the number of people asking about home schooling," said Theresa Slinkard, another Evansville mom who home schools.
169 students and adults have died in 14 school mass shootings in the United States since Columbine in 1999.
"In the past, with other school shootings that have happened," Nalan said. "I've had friends online sharing that fear of just wanting to bring their kids home."
Here are just a few posts from the aftermath of that tragic day in Texas:
- "Wondering how many parents are considering homeschooling again after yet another school shooting? I feel insane dropping my children off at school when nothings changes. My nerves can't take this."
- "I don't understand why anyone would want to shoot kids in an elementary school. I'm seriously debating homeschooling my children."
- "Another elementary school shooting -- 19 kids dead. I think more and more everyday about homeschooling my kids. This is so heartbreaking."
Some people have been negative online, saying, "Why homeschool your kids when they'll live in isolation and become the next mass shooter?"
These home school moms say that is far from the truth.
"The issue is not that they're homeschooled," Nalan said. "Because all of these shootings that have happened -- they're not homeschooled kids all of these times. And it's not just about their education, it's about their mental health."
"My children are able to communicate with people of all ages," Slinkhard said. "People in all walks of life, not just people who happen to have a birthday in the same 12 months that they do."
The Uvalde mass shooting has only strengthened their belief they have made the right choice.
"You had Covid happen then all of the mass shootings and you have all the things going on and it's our duty, it's our responsibility to raise our children and so we made the decision that was best for us," Nalan said.
Local Evansville moms are holding an information session for parents interested in homeschooling at the Metro Christian Center at 818 North Boeke Road June 17th at 6 p.m. and June 18th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.