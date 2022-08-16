Evansville Parks Department asking for public input on 5-year master plan

The City of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for the community's feedback.
A News release issued Tuesday says the community is being asked to provide input as the parks department begins developing a five-year master plan.
The first community open house on the master plan will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CK Newsome Center.
During the open house, Evansville residents are invited to comment on future opportunities and current issues present in the parks system.
If you can't make it to the community open house, you can still submit your feedback on the master plan through an online survey by clicking here.
"Kicking off the development stage of the plan with public input sessions ensures our community's needs will be met," said Deputy Mayor and Interim Parks Executive Director Steve Schaefer. "This initial feedback will help us create a strategy to improve the quality of our existing parks and recreation infrastructure. It will also be used to guide the remainder of the planning process."
Officials say that once it's complete, the five-year master plan will provide practical, comprehensive action items for the department to execute over the next five years and beyond.
The planning process will include a review of existing conditions and data, public input and recommendations for improvements and policy changes.
You can visit evansvilleparksplan.com for more information on the master plan.