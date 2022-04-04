Evansville Parks Department Looking for 150 Part-Time Summer Workers

The City of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation says it's looking to fill 150 part-time summer jobs for the 2022 season
Currently, applications are being accepted for City pool lifeguards, cashiers, camp counselors and seasonal laborers.
The city says wages have been increased this year starting at $12 an hour for all positions.
“Summertime is an incredibly busy time for the Parks Department as we open our pools and prepare golf courses for regular play,” said Deputy Mayor and interim-department director Steve Schaefer said. “We are fortunate to provide these employment opportunities, each year, especially when outdoor activities are in high demand.”
Lifeguards must have a current certification before their first day of work. Those taking an upcoming certification class will receive a reimbursement for recertification or certification fees at the completion of their scheduled summer shifts, according to the city. More information on lifeguard and certification classes can be found at ymcaswin.org.
To see a full list of vacant positions, visit evansvillegov.org. For more information, you can also call 812-435-6141.