Evansville Police: Bullet Grazes Man's Head in Wednesday Shooting

A man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head after a shooting in downtown Evansville that happened on Wednesday, according to police.
The investigation started on Wednesday around 4:00 p.m. when police were sent to the area of Garvin Street and Sweetser Avenue for a shots-fired call.
While multiple shell casings were found in the area, police say they didn't find any victims or visible damage.
A short time later, EPD says a man showed up to the emergency room and said he had been shot in the head.
When officers got to the hospital and talked to the man, he said he had been walking in the area of Sweetser and Garvin when he heard gunshots and began to run. He told officers that he realized he had been hit when he felt blood drip down his face.
EPD says detectives were called to talk to the victim, but that he didn't want to pursue charges of any kind.