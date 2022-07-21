 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Evansville police cameras help identify stolen vehicle

Claire Dugan

Evansville’s new flock safety cameras are continuing to aid in investigations, bringing one stolen vehicle from another county back to its rightful owner.

This is one of the many success stories that the Evansville Police Department has seen over the past few months. 

On Wednesday, an Auto Theft Detective got an alert that a stolen vehicle from another county was in the Evansville area.

“He drove over to the area just to see if perhaps it was maybe around the area. Because again, it doesn’t actually record anything. It just shows a still image of the vehicle,” says Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department.

The detective drove around the area and actually found the car nearby. The officer then alerted the county it was stolen from and the car was towed away.

EPD says the flock cameras have been great for investigations. 

Most recently, they aided law enforcement in a kidnapping case that led to an arrest.

Officials say the stolen vehicle has been returned to its rightful owner.

