Evansville police cameras help identify stolen vehicle

Evansville’s new flock safety cameras are continuing to aid in investigations, bringing one stolen vehicle from another county back to its rightful owner.
This is one of the many success stories that the Evansville Police Department has seen over the past few months.
On Wednesday, an Auto Theft Detective got an alert that a stolen vehicle from another county was in the Evansville area.
“He drove over to the area just to see if perhaps it was maybe around the area. Because again, it doesn’t actually record anything. It just shows a still image of the vehicle,” says Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department.
The detective drove around the area and actually found the car nearby. The officer then alerted the county it was stolen from and the car was towed away.
EPD says the flock cameras have been great for investigations.
Most recently, they aided law enforcement in a kidnapping case that led to an arrest.
Officials say the stolen vehicle has been returned to its rightful owner.