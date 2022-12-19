Evansville police continue to investigate officer involved shooting

Evansville Police are continuing to investigate an officer involved shooting that happened shortly after 10:30 on Friday morning.
47 year old Mauricio Cisneros was identified by the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office as the man that was shot.
The Evansville Police Department says Cisneros was shot after lunging at officers with a knife during a check welfare at his home.
In a news release, EPD says that the man lunged at officers before one officer deployed their taser. They said the taser was unsuccessful and that the man advanced at one of the officers with the knife still in his hand.
Bodycam footage released by the police department shows the moments the fatal shooting took place. Full footage of the incident was released by EPD on Facebook.
When police arrived at the home, they say they spoke with Cisneros, who appeared to be in a state of distress. According to police, they have performed a check welfare on Cisneros in the past.
According to EPD, both officers flowed the protocols for escalation of force.
They say that the two officers that arrived on scene were both CIT officers. CIT stands for crisis intervention. They are officers that are certified to recognize abnormal behavior such as unstable mental health. They say one of the officers has even responded to over a hundred crisis intervention reports.
Officers attempted life-saving measures on the man before AMR arrived, but he died at the scene, EPD said.
According to EPD, the officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation, which is standard protocol following an officer involved shooting.