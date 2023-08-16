Evansville police continuing the search for man who shot and killed a dog

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville police are investigating a shooting that has left a dog dead.
According to police, they arrived on scene on Judson St. and Taylor Ave. and were told by witnesses and the dog's owner that the suspect shot the dog then fled the scene.
44News spent some time talking with the dog's owner and his neighbors. The owner told 44News that his dog was named Maxx. He and his neighbors shared fond memories of the german shepherd, emphasizing how friendly he was.
According the Maxx’s owner and other eyewitnesses, the suspect was walking his dog when Maxx lept over his owner’s fence and out of his yard and ran towards the suspect.
At that point, the man pulled out a handgun and shot the german shepherd a single time in the head from about five feet away. He then ran away from the scene, and police were unable to locate him.
Currently, the suspect is facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and potential animal cruelty charges on top of that.
Evansville police say any time you use force or a weapon, you need to make yourself available to law enforcement.
”If you fire your weapon, you need to stick around and talk to the police," Sgt. Anna Gray told 44News. "If he would’ve stuck around and told us his side of the story, things could have changed.”
Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident and the suspect himself to come forward and speak with police about the shooting.