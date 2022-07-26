Evansville Police Department accepting applications for school crossing guards

The Evansville Police Department says it's accepting applications for a job that will be needed in a few weeks.
The EPD School Safety Unit, through the City of Evansville, is accepting applications for Adult Crossing Guards.
The position is part-time and pays $10.50 an hour. There are no other benefits offered with the job.
Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will start classes on Monday, August 8th.
If anyone is interested in applying for the job, they should contact the School Safety Office at 812-475-1336.