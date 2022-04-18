 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT...

Isolated areas across southwest Indiana and a long and east of
the Lakes in west Kentucky may experience a brief freeze or patchy
frost late tonight, mainly in sheltered areas. Drier air moving
in tonight along with a persistent northwest breeze should prevent
more widespread frost formation.

Evansville Police Department hosting April's 'Coffee With a Cop' Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Coffee With a Cop

The Evansville Police Department will hold its April addition of "Coffee With a Cop" on Tuesday.

The event will be held on Tuesday morning from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Donut Bank bakery at 1950 Washington Ave.

Each Coffee With a Cop event gives members of the community a chance to sit down and have a conversation with officers, all over a cup of joe.

EPD hosts the recurring event on the third Tuesday of each month.

If you can't make it to Tuesday's Coffee With a Cop at the Washington Avenue Donut Bank, you can catch the Evansville Police Department during May's Coffee With a Cop at the St. Joseph Avenue Donut Bank location.

For a full schedule 2022's Coffee With a Cop, click here.

Recommended for you