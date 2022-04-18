Evansville Police Department hosting April's 'Coffee With a Cop' Tuesday

The Evansville Police Department will hold its April addition of "Coffee With a Cop" on Tuesday.
The event will be held on Tuesday morning from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Donut Bank bakery at 1950 Washington Ave.
Each Coffee With a Cop event gives members of the community a chance to sit down and have a conversation with officers, all over a cup of joe.
EPD hosts the recurring event on the third Tuesday of each month.
If you can't make it to Tuesday's Coffee With a Cop at the Washington Avenue Donut Bank, you can catch the Evansville Police Department during May's Coffee With a Cop at the St. Joseph Avenue Donut Bank location.
For a full schedule 2022's Coffee With a Cop, click here.