Evansville Police Department hosting blood drive Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
EPD blood drive May 25, 2022

The Evansville Police Department is hosting a blood drive from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

EPD says the blood drive is happening in the Lodge Meeting Room at the Evansville Fraternal Order of Police building, which is located at 801 Court Street.

The event flyer says blood donors can also receive an exclusive 20-oz. Red Cross aluminum water bottle and sticker set, while supplies last.

To schedule a timeslot for the blood drive, just visit redcrossblood.org and search with sponsor code "FOP73." Walk-in donors will also be welcomed, depending on availability.

EPD blood drive event flyer

EPD blood drive event flyer

