Evansville Police Department Implementing New Crime Cameras

The Evansville Police Department will soon place new cameras around the city to prevent crime.
"There's a lot of things that go on now that people get away with and it needs to stop, I think they should go everywhere," says resident George Felton
The department was awarded $125,000 in grants to purchase 50 License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras. Police says they will be placed in Evansville's high-crime areas around surrounding roads.
"I's a real time alert, once the plate information is entered into the NCI system, there's an immediate alert so if a camera picks it up, it goes straight to law enforcement," says Sgt. Anna Gray
The cameras will show the number of times the vehicle has been seen in a month, even if it crosses state lines. They will also pick up audio evidence like gunshots, glass breaking, and screeching tires (reckless driving)
Gray says, these cameras will only focus on major crimes, it will not show the driver's face or expired tags.
EPD hopes to have the cameras up by the beginning of summer.