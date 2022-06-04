 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville Police Department investigating 2 arson reports

  • Updated
  • 0
arson MGN graphic

On Friday, June 3rd, Evansville Police responded to a trailer fire in Flagship Communities on Sierra Drive just after 7 pm.

Officers say Evansville Fire Department determined the fire was started by a lighter.

That investigation is still underway.

On Saturday, according to Evansville Police, officers were dispatched to a home on the 900 block of North Elliott Street for a shed on fire.

The victim and her son say an unknown person set the shed on fire around 8am Saturday morning.

Police are still investigating that incident as well.

Recommended for you