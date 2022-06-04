Evansville Police Department investigating 2 arson reports

On Friday, June 3rd, Evansville Police responded to a trailer fire in Flagship Communities on Sierra Drive just after 7 pm.
Officers say Evansville Fire Department determined the fire was started by a lighter.
That investigation is still underway.
On Saturday, according to Evansville Police, officers were dispatched to a home on the 900 block of North Elliott Street for a shed on fire.
The victim and her son say an unknown person set the shed on fire around 8am Saturday morning.
Police are still investigating that incident as well.