Evansville Police Department planning to launch new 'Keep Me Safe' community registry

The Evansville Police Department says it's planning to launch a new tool aimed at better serving the community.
EPD officials say they've been working on the new "Keep Me Safe Registry" to address a need for those with sensory-motor and communication challenges that require specialized supports and accommodations.
According to EPD, the Keep Me Safe Registry was created to help families of those who are neurodiverse and nonspeaking in times of crisis when first responders may be dispatched.
The department plans to hold a press conference discussing new initiative on Monday morning, in partnership with Optimal Rhythms, Autism Evansville, and Evansville Central Dispatch.
We'll have more details on the new program Monday.