Evansville Police Department responds to report of man punching dog in the Meijer parking lot

The Evansville Police Department responded to a report Saturday that a man punched his dog in the Meijer parking lot.
Officers were called to the store just after 2 p.m. Saturday, when several witness said they saw the act of animal cruelty.
They say they saw the man lift the dog up by their collar and then punch them.
Police spoke with the owner of the dog, who said they were “letting the dog out and only jerked on the leash but never hit the dog.”
Officers spoke with Meijer staff, but they had no clear footage of the alleged incident.
Police records show the dog did not seem injured or was in duress.