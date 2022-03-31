 Skip to main content
...Patchy Frost Possible Tonight...

Clouds are forecast to depart from the west to the east, late
tonight, as cold air moves in and across the area. Low
temperatures are forecast in the lower half of the 30s. This will
be cold enough, if the winds diminish along with it, for patchy
frost to develop across the area.

Take precautions now for the potential for patchy frost tonight.
While it is not a sure bet because of the duration the clouds
would need to clear and the winds diminish to allow for its
formation, temperatures will certainly be cool enough. Protect
sensitive or tender young early plants or crops if they are
susceptible to frost.

Evansville Police Department Warns of TikTok Challenge

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Police Warn of TikTok Challenge
Megan DiVenti

What started as a TikTok Challenge is causing injuries, fear, and trouble for some teens. 

The "Orbeez Challenge" is named after the gel-like pellets seen in many products marketed for kids. 

Authorities say the challenge is launching them at people, using a gel-ball blaster gun. 

Evansville Police report teens and kids have been shooting at strangers in the last two weeks as a result of the challenge. 

EPD says that if the Orbeez are being shot at unintended people, or if someone becomes injured as a result of the Orbeez, criminal charges could occur.

