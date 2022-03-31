Evansville Police Department Warns of TikTok Challenge

What started as a TikTok Challenge is causing injuries, fear, and trouble for some teens.
The "Orbeez Challenge" is named after the gel-like pellets seen in many products marketed for kids.
Authorities say the challenge is launching them at people, using a gel-ball blaster gun.
Evansville Police report teens and kids have been shooting at strangers in the last two weeks as a result of the challenge.
EPD says that if the Orbeez are being shot at unintended people, or if someone becomes injured as a result of the Orbeez, criminal charges could occur.