Evansville Police encourage residents to buckle up on "National Seat Belt Day"

As the holidays approach, Evansville Police are reminding residents to buckle up!
Monday, November 14th, is known as "National Seat Belt Day."
Evansville Police say no matter where you sit in a vehicle, wearing a seat belt is proven to save lives.
Authorities say more than 46,000 people are killed in car accidents in the U.S. every year, and an estimated 4.4 million people sustain injuries that require medical attention.
EPD says direct medical costs add up to more than $300 million.
Authorities say using seat belts helps save lives and minimize the risk of serious injuries.
"National Seat Belt Day" was created to raise awareness and encourage people to practice car safety.