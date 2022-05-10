 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain from last week has caused rises on the Ohio River and
minor flooding is now expected at Newburgh.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 41.2 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville Police footage shows final moments of Vicky White, Casey White pursuit and capture

  • Updated
  • 0
Casey White being taken into custody

Casey White being taken into custody (Evansville Police Department image)

The Evansville Police Department has released new video showing the final moments of the pursuit and capture of Alabama fugitives Vicky White and Casey White.

The two were taken into custody in Evansville, Indiana on Monday after leading authorities on a short pursuit that ended in a crash.

The three videos released by the Evansville Police Department have been embedded into this article.

Viewer discretion advised, as the videos may be disturbing for some viewers.

The first video is from May 4, when an EPD officer went to Weinbach Car Wash on Weinbach Avenue to check out a suspicious truck. Authorities later determined the truck was stolen, and that it had been used by Vicky and Casey.

Video two shows the dashcam perspective of an EPD officer arriving at the scene, just after Casey and Vicky had led authorities on a pursuit on Highway 41 that ended with a crash in a ditch.

The third video shows first responders rendering first aid to Vicky after pulling her from the crashed car. Investigators believe that Vicky shot herself just after the crash happened.

...

Authorities held a press conference on Tuesday morning, releasing many new details on the case.

Sheriff Dave Wedding said that Casey admitted plans to starting a shootout with officers, but that those plans were thwarted by the crash the ended the chase.

New details revealed in Evansville capture of fugitives Vicky White and Casey White

While authorities originally believed that Vicky was driving the car during Monday's pursuit, they said Tuesday that they had confirmed that it was actually Casey behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Stay with 44News on-air and online as we continue to provide updates on this developing investigation.

