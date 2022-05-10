Evansville Police footage shows final moments of Vicky White, Casey White pursuit and capture

The Evansville Police Department has released new video showing the final moments of the pursuit and capture of Alabama fugitives Vicky White and Casey White.
The two were taken into custody in Evansville, Indiana on Monday after leading authorities on a short pursuit that ended in a crash.
The three videos released by the Evansville Police Department have been embedded into this article.
Viewer discretion advised, as the videos may be disturbing for some viewers.
The first video is from May 4, when an EPD officer went to Weinbach Car Wash on Weinbach Avenue to check out a suspicious truck. Authorities later determined the truck was stolen, and that it had been used by Vicky and Casey.
Video two shows the dashcam perspective of an EPD officer arriving at the scene, just after Casey and Vicky had led authorities on a pursuit on Highway 41 that ended with a crash in a ditch.
The third video shows first responders rendering first aid to Vicky after pulling her from the crashed car. Investigators believe that Vicky shot herself just after the crash happened.
Authorities held a press conference on Tuesday morning, releasing many new details on the case.
Sheriff Dave Wedding said that Casey admitted plans to starting a shootout with officers, but that those plans were thwarted by the crash the ended the chase.
While authorities originally believed that Vicky was driving the car during Monday's pursuit, they said Tuesday that they had confirmed that it was actually Casey behind the wheel of the vehicle.
Stay with 44News on-air and online as we continue to provide updates on this developing investigation.