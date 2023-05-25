Evansville Police 'Guardian' placed at Morton Avenue Warehouse site

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — For months, complaints about looting at the site of a former warehouse that was destroyed by fire have been pouring in
Now, Evansville police are doing something they hope will stop it.
The Guardian is now parked at the Morton Avenue site.
This is the warehouse just North of the Lloyd Expressway that ignited in October of last year.
EPD says the guardian has state of the art, 360 degree cameras, that record activity 24/7.
The tool used by Evansville Police to deter crime will now monitor the Morton Warehouse demolition site.
"You've got the whole crime of stealing, but on top of that it's just not safe," says Sgt. Anna Gray, Evansville Police Department. "I think that was the biggest complaint we were getting from this area."
Anyone in the community can make a request for the Guardian under certain criteria.
To make a request, all you have to do is contact the EPD Crime Prevention Office.