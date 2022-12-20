 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Evansville Police Identify Hit-and-Run Suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Police Looking for Hit-and-Run Suspect
El'Agance Shemwell

The Suspect has been identified, according to EPD

________________________________________________________

The Evansville Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man believed to have been involved in a recent hit-and-run.

EPD says the incident happened on December 10th, around 6:00 p.m.

They believe the male suspect drove through the parking lot located at 1500 N. Boeke, ran into the fence, causing several hundred dollars' worth of damage.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to contact the EPD Hit & Run Unit at (812) 436-7941.

