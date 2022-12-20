Evansville Police Identify Hit-and-Run Suspect

The Suspect has been identified, according to EPD
The Evansville Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man believed to have been involved in a recent hit-and-run.
EPD says the incident happened on December 10th, around 6:00 p.m.
They believe the male suspect drove through the parking lot located at 1500 N. Boeke, ran into the fence, causing several hundred dollars' worth of damage.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to contact the EPD Hit & Run Unit at (812) 436-7941.