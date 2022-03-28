Evansville Police Increasing School Bus Safety Patrols This Spring

The Evansville Police Department says its officers will be conducting overtime patrols along school bus routes and in school zones this spring as part of a statewide initiative.
EPD says officers will be on high alert for things like school bus stop-arm violations, speeding, and other forms of dangerous driving.
As part of the spring campaign, EPD is urging drivers to slow down, pay attention, and to never pass a bus that has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended.
EPD says the request applies to all roads with one exception, which is highways divided by a physical barrier, such as a concrete wall or grassy median. In that case, only vehicles traveling in the same direction as the school bus are required to stop.
The increased patrols are part of the state's "Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE)" program, which is funded through National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) grants that are administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).
The department joins more than 200 police agencies for the spring enforcement campaign, as part of an ongoing effort to prevent reckless driving in school zones and around buses.
In 2021 alone, more than 2,700 drivers were cited for stop-arm violations by Indiana law enforcement, according to ICJI.