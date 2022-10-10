Evansville Police investigate after man shot in leg

Evansville Police investigate after a man is shot in the leg.
We're told the call came in Sunday night on Hatfield Drive. That's on Evansville's Southeast side.
Police reports say the victim told police he was jumped by three men while walking home from work.
He says he didn't have anything to give the suspects, so they shot him, and ran away towards the area Walmart.
Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated.
We will continue to update you on air and online as we learn more.