 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville Police Investigating After Two People Found Dead in West Side Home

  • 0
EPD investigating after two found dead

Two people were found dead at a home on North Saint Joseph Avenue in Evansville on Thursday night

Evansville Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a Westside home. 

We're told the unfolded in the 700 Block of North Saint Joseph Avenue. 

According to reports, officers say a shots fired call came in shortly before midnight. 

Police on scene say a man and a woman were found dead, along with a dead dog found two blocks away, but it's unknown if this is related. 

We're told three women were found alive inside the home and taken to EPD Headquarters for interviews.

Stick with us as we continue to learn more about the developing story. 

Recommended for you