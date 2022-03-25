Evansville Police Investigating After Two People Found Dead in Westside Home

Evansville Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a Westside home.

We're told the unfolded in the 700 Block of North Saint Joseph Avenue.

According to reports, officers say a shots fired call came in shortly before midnight.

Police on scene say a man and a woman were found dead, along with dead dog found two blocks away, but it's unknown if this is related.

We're told three women were found alive inside the home and taken to EPD Headquarters for interviews.

Stick with us as we continue to learn more about the developing story.