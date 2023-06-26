Evansville police investigating deadly stabbing as self-defense

Evansville police are still investigating a deadly stabbing from Friday.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says 46-year-old Enrico Marcus Rogers was the man killed in Friday’s incident.
Authorities say Rogers suffered a stab wound to the head after an altercation around 3 p.m. on East Michigan Street in Evansville.
Authorities say, now, the investigation is looking like self-defense.
When investigators arrived on scene, they say there were three people including a “person of interest.”
Police say all three individuals were detained and interviewed at EPD Headquarters, but were later released.
That’s because investigators say it looks like the attack was actually self-defense.
The person referred to as a “person of interest” told police he was a laborer working on a house in the area when Rogers showed up and assaulted him.
In the middle of the altercation, the person of interest told investigators Rogers had him by the neck, so he grabbed whatever he could, which happened to be a screwdriver from his tool kit, and he swung it.
“They did not know each other, so he went into kind of protective mode when he said he was assaulted. He didn’t understand why or what was going on,” Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department tells 44News.
Police say Rogers was beyond help by the time authorities arrived.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.