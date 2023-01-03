Evansville Police K9 receives Bronze Merit Award

Tuesday, EPD K9 Cash was awarded a Bronze Merit Award for his brave actions during a warrant service in April 2021.
According to the Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc., officers were serving a felony warrant when the suspect ran out of the home, refusing to comply with Sgt. Offerman's K9 warning. K9 Cash was sent, apprehending the suspect.
During the struggle, the suspect could be seen reaching for his waistband but stopping as he attempted to get K9 Cash off of him, all while looking up at Sgt. Offerman. The suspect eventually pulled a handgun from his waistband. Sgt. Offerman with other officers wrestled for control of the handgun with the suspect. The suspect managed to raise the gun to his own head and fired off one round less than a foot from K9 Cash’s head.
During all of this, K9 Cash stayed on his initial apprehension until removed by his handler. K9 Cash undoubtedly saved the lives of officers that day with his unwavering service and loyalty.
Congratulations, K9 Cash!