Evansville Police looking for suspect in Friday morning shooting on Franklin Street

Evansville Police are investigating after a shooting that happened on Franklin Street early Friday morning.
We're told the shooting happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Friday.
EPD says a man was found shot in the parking lot of Franklin Street Tavern.
A witness at the scene loaded the victim into a vehicle and took the victim to Deaconess for treatment.
According to police, the shooting victim was taken into surgery. Their condition is unknown at this time.
EPD says the investigation remains active, with no arrests made at this time.
Anyone who may have information on the shooting should call 812-436-7979 immediately.