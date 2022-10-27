Evansville Police on scene of a shooting on Herbert Ave.

Evansville Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in 2300 block of Herbert Ave.
Dispatch confirms the call came in around 8:30 p.m for a shooting.
We have a crew on the scene and will keep you updated on air and online.
Evansville Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in 2300 block of Herbert Ave.
Dispatch confirms the call came in around 8:30 p.m for a shooting.
We have a crew on the scene and will keep you updated on air and online.
Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device