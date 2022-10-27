 Skip to main content
Evansville Police on scene of a shooting on Herbert Ave.

  • Updated
El'Agance Shemwell

Evansville Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in 2300 block of Herbert Ave. 

Dispatch confirms the call came in around 8:30 p.m for a shooting. 

We have a crew on the scene and will keep you updated on air and online. 

