Evansville Police release name of officer involved in shooting on December 16th

Evansville Police released the name Wednesday of the officer involved in an officer shooting at a home on December 16th.
EPD said Officer Kyle Campbell, who has been with EPD since 2012, was one of the officers who responded to a home on West Third Avenue after a 911 hang-up. When officers arrived at the home, they located 47-year-old Mauricio Cisneros holding a knife in a bedroom
According to EPD, following orders from officers, Cisneros refused to put down the knife and lunged at officers. One officer attempted to use the taser but it was unsuccessful. Officer Campbell used his handgun at Cisneros, fatally shooting him.
EPD said that Officer Campbell has been with the Crisis Intervention Team since 2012 and has served as a detective in the Adult Investigation Unit and the Domestic Violence/Sex Crimes Unit.
Officer Campbell was on three-day paid administrative leave, which is standard policy for the police department following officer-involved shootings.