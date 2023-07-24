Evansville Police trying to identify suspect in recent scams

EVANSVILLE In. (WEVV) — The Evansville Police Department is trying to identify a man who they say has been involved in several recent scams.
EPD says the scammer has called local residents, pretending to be a law enforcement official. The scammer tells the victim that they have a warrant and owe money in order to release the warrant. Or they tell the victim that they owe money and if they do not pay it, then they will issue a warrant.
Police say the male in the photo actually met with victims in Evansville to collect their money.
Anyone with information on the identity of the male in the picture, is urged to call the EPD Financial Crimes Unit at 812-436-7994.