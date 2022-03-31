 Skip to main content
Evansville Police Warn of TikTok Challenge

Megan DiVenti

What started as a TikTok Challenge is causing injuries, fear, and trouble for some teens. 

The "Orbeez Challenge" is named after the gel-like pellets seen in many products marketed for kids. 

Authorities say the challenge is launching them at people, using a gel-ball blaster gun. 

Evansville Police report teens and kids have been shooting at strangers in the last two weeks as a result of the challenge. 

EPD says is the Orbeez are being shot at unintended people, or someone becomes injured as a result of the Orbeez, criminal charges could occur.

