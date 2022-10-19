 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions expected Thursday...

.An increase in southwest winds is expected Thursday. These winds
will only bring a small increase in moisture while afternoon high
temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than
Wednesday. This will combine with very dry fuels in the area due
to the persistent drought to create critical fire danger across
the region Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009,
010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022,
075, 076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085,
085, 086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092,
093, 094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

* Affected Area...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois,
southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 18 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Evansville pop culture event returns in December

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Raptor Con
Brian Miller

Raptor Con 2022 in Evansville will feature a weekend full of events. 

 

Organizers describe the event as "Evansville's Coolest Pop Culture and Geek Convention."

 

There will be celebrity guests, vendors from all over the country, a video game contest, cosplay contest, panels, and more.

 

The Christmas theme will be alive and well with both Santa and the Grinch expected to be on hand Sunday for photos.

 

Evansville Raptor Con

Pre-sale tickets are already available. The 2 day weekend pass is available for $20 (gate price will be $30) and a single day pass is $15 (gate price will be $20).

 

Everyone who purchases their tickets online will be eligible to win a lifetime pass to the event, which will get you into all future events for free. 

 

It's happening at the Evansville National Guard Armory on December 10-11th, 2022.

 

 

