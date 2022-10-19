Evansville pop culture event returns in December

Raptor Con 2022 in Evansville will feature a weekend full of events.
Organizers describe the event as "Evansville's Coolest Pop Culture and Geek Convention."
There will be celebrity guests, vendors from all over the country, a video game contest, cosplay contest, panels, and more.
The Christmas theme will be alive and well with both Santa and the Grinch expected to be on hand Sunday for photos.
Pre-sale tickets are already available. The 2 day weekend pass is available for $20 (gate price will be $30) and a single day pass is $15 (gate price will be $20).
Everyone who purchases their tickets online will be eligible to win a lifetime pass to the event, which will get you into all future events for free.
It's happening at the Evansville National Guard Armory on December 10-11th, 2022.