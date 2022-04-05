Evansville Professional Hockey Returns to Its Roots for 2022 Playoff Run

The Evansville Thunderbolts have secured a spot in the Southern Professional Hockey League post-season, competing for the league's President's Cup.
Because of a conflict of schedules with their home ice at the Ford Center, the team will be playing all home playoff games at Swonder Ice Arena along Boeke Road.
Professional hockey in the city began at Swonder Ice Arena back in 2008 with the introduction of the Evansville Icemen., before making the move downtown in 2011.
Right now potential first-round playoff games for the Thunderbolts will be either Friday, April 15, or Saturday, April 16.
Games would start at 7:00 PM with tickets starting at $20.00 for adults and $10.00 for kids.
The ticket prices do include parking.
The Thunderbolts will wrap up the home portion of the regular season Friday, April 9 at the Ford Center, as they face the Knoxville Ice Bears.