Evansville Public Library Driving for Change

Megan DiVenti

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is offering new kits for little readers. 

EVPL is partnering with "Driving for Change Sensory Inclusion" to offer sensory bags at the eight branches. 

Organizers say the bags include noise canceling headphones and sensory activities. 

"In our community we don't have a great system for those with invisible disabilities," says Tyler Myers, Driving for Change Founder. "Often times the ones that are overlooked are the invisible ones you can't see. That's kind of the broad scheme of things is bringing and cultivating an inclusive environment for everyone." 

EVPL Central is home to the library's Sensory Room. 

The library also offers monthly Sensory Storytime for kids. 

