Evansville record store to celebrate four years serving the Tri-State

Evansville (WEVV)-- Just as listening to and collecting vinyl made a comeback, a record store that spawned on Evansville's south side has been going strong for four years and counting.
Space Monkey Records will celebrate its 4th anniversary with specials and prizes for customers starting next week.
To celebrate, guests can stop by starting Tuesday and find a new deal, participate in concert or comedy show ticket giveaway, and maybe catch a live performance.
The store is encouraging customers to follow its Facebook page for updates.