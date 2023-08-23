 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Isolated locations may be higher.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Evansville record store to celebrate four years serving the Tri-State

  • Updated
  • 0
Stack of vintage records

CREDIT: DncnH / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

 Brian Miller

The record shop plans to celebrate with its customers during the week-long event.

Evansville (WEVV)-- Just as listening to and collecting vinyl made a comeback, a record store that spawned on Evansville's south side has been going strong for four years and counting.

Space Monkey Records will celebrate its 4th anniversary with specials and prizes for customers starting next week.

To celebrate, guests can stop by starting Tuesday and find a new deal, participate in concert or comedy show ticket giveaway, and maybe catch a live performance.

The store is encouraging customers to follow its Facebook page for updates.

