Evansville Red Cross to host blood drive at Evansville Wartime Museum

Evansville Red Cross will host a blood drive to help honor an important anniversary.
On Thursday, June 16th from Noon to 6pm, the Evansville Wartime Museum on Petersburgh Road will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Evansville Red Cross Canteen by hosting the blood drive.
The Evansville Red Cross Canteen was known for its great food, warm hospitality, and service to men and women during World War II. The canteen served 1.6 million meals over three and a half years.
"Our Hoosier hospitality made a huge difference in the lives of soldiers fighting for our freedom," said executive director of the southwest Indiana chapter Beth Sweeney.
"This blood drive not only allows the community to recognize the sacrifice of our soldiers, but also serves as an opportunity to recognize the community volunteers and countless people and businesses whose donations kept the canteen open."
To make an appointment, you can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCRossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS