Evansville Regional Airport announces 3 new programs for travelers

At Evansville Regional Airport today, 3 new accessibility programs were introduced to help all travelers in the airport.
The global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program along with therapy dogs and CAMSE sensory kits were introduced as new accessibility programs to help bring comfort and ease to travelers.
The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program allows travelers who may require extra time or assistance to discretely identify themselves by wearing a lanyard, pin or bracelet.
"I think families who have loved ones or friends who have anxieties around flying and might have difficult situations in an airport are going to be really welcoming," says Lloyd Winnecke, Mayor of Evansville. "I think this is going to open up opportunities for travel that maybe they didn't have before."
Hidden disabilities include autism, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic illness. The program is voluntary and you can pick up your lanyard, pin or bracelet at the information desk at pre-security or request one at your airline gate.
"This is so important for families cause like I said earlier, some families get to the airport may have to abort their trip because they have a loved one who just isn't able to complete the travel plan," said Michelle Kirk, Manager of Disability Resources at University of Southern Indiana.
Evansville now joins over 150 airports globally to introduce the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program and is taking the necessary steps to enhance accessibility throughout the airport to help travelers.
For more information on the new programs you can visit flyevv.com/forEVVeryone.