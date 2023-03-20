Evansville Regional Airport announces new flights ahead of spring break
More travelers will soon be taking to the skies, and in anticipation of the rising demand, more flights are being added in Evansville.
For all those spring breakers or summer travelers, your options are expanding just in time.
The Evansville Regional Airport announced more flights to current destinations including Dallas and Charlotte.
American Airlines increased flights to Charlotte to three times daily. Those changes are in effect now and will last through summer. Dallas will return to three daily flights in April. ERA is encouraging travelers to book those flights through the American Airlines website.
The airport also announced a third daily flight to Atlanta through Delta Airlines. They say they currently fly EVV to Atlanta twice daily. Those flights are coming in June. Passengers are encouraged, ERA says, to help keep the growth going by booking their flights at the airline’s website.
Lastly, the airport released information on Allegiant’s expansion. The airline has added flights to Destin at EVV from June to August.