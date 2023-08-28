Evansville Regional Airport to launch new Therapy Dog Program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Regional Airport will welcome their newest staff member Monday, August 28th.
The airport will launch their Therapy Dog Program with the help of Crew Dog Crypto.
Officials say the purpose of the program is to help bring smiles to passengers awaiting their flights.
We're told Captain Crypto will soon have other crew members joining him on board at EVV.
Other therapy dogs will soon be at the airport or at community events and residents can collect unique, one-of-a-kind cards with fun facts about the Crew Dogs.
We're told this is part of their "For Everyone" program which strives to provide accessibility in the services and facilities offered at the airport.
