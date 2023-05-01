Evansville republican mayoral candidates prepare for primary election

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Indiana primary election is on Tuesday, with several mayoral races on the ballot.
The two mayoral candidates in Evansville are Republicans Natalie Rascher and Cheryl Musgrave.
Rascher is an Evansville native endorsed by current Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.
“We started this campaign about 5 months ago and really we’ve just seen this tremendous effort and growth over the last few months. I had the opportunity to get out there and talk to people about my vision and my plan for Evansville. Part of that is increasing funding for public safety, focusing on quality of life and of course infrastructure needs. But then also bringing in new business with economic development and growth and talent retention,” Rascher says.
Rascher says she spent her Monday campaigning and trying to get more voters to show up at the polls.
“We had a campaign rally which was a lot of fun. We got to see supporters come out and then also, I had the opportunity to answer any last minute questions people had before they make their decision tomorrow,” Rascher tells 44News.
You can find Rascher on Tuesday at Washington Square Mall. She says she’ll be there greeting voters and answering questions.
“I’m just excited for the opportunity and I think Evansville is ready for that next generation of leaders to step forward,” says Rascher.
The other Republican candidate for mayor is Cheryl Musgrave, endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police.
“I’m an experienced candidate and I’m ready from day one,” Musgrave tells 44News. I have many years experience leading government and doing transformational projects that have helped Evansville and the larger community.”
Musgrave says she’s focused on fixing Evansville’s roads and updating broadband infrastructure.
“I’m really passionate about having things look good and be the foundation for success today and success in the future. So that’s what my campaign is about. Making Evansville better but not changing us a bit,” Musgrave says.
Musgrave spent her Monday surrounded by supporters, encouraging voters to get out and cast their ballots.
“Today I’ve gathered volunteers, gone door-to-door. We have folks calling. Literally laying the groundwork for who will be at what poll tomorrow to help greet the voters and just getting ready for it,” says Musgrave.
Musgrave says she’ll be at the Fraternal Order of Police Headquarters on Tuesday, and anyone is welcome to join.
“Happy and grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to present myself to the community, to offer to serve as mayor. Cautiously optimistic but definitely ready for tomorrow,” Musgrave tells 44News. “They will tell us who they want to lead our great city into the future, to build upon success of the current administration and the past administrations.”
The winner of the primary will go on to face Democrat Stephanie Terry and Libertarian Michael Daugherty.