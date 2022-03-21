Evansville Rescue Mission Accepting Donations in Newburgh Starting Monday

The Evansville Rescue Mission will be in Newburgh, Indiana, accepting donations from the community as of Monday.
The rescue mission says its donation truck will be at Living Word Christian Church beginning on Monday, March 21.
If you'd like to stop by and make a donation, the Evansville Rescue Mission says it will accept gently-worn clothes, housewares, small appliances, and furniture that's in good condition.
Items that the rescue mission won't be accepting include perishables and mattresses.
The Living Word Christian Church is located at 3888 IN-261 in Newburgh.