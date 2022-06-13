Evansville Rescue Mission announces plans to open new shelter for women and children

Officials with the Evansville Rescue Mission made a big announcement on Monday.
During Monday's grand opening of the rescue mission's new thrift store, plans to open a new women's shelter were announced.
"Your Evansville Rescue Mission will in the near future, create the Susan H. Schneider Center for Women and Children," ERM President and CEO Tracy Gorman announced Monday. "Our focus in this new center will be to offer full programming and life-changing opportunities and shelter for homeless women and their precious children."
Goreman says the rescue mission will "officially launch a major capital campaign this fall" as the groundwork is laid for the new center.
Proceeds from the rescue mission's new thrift store will help fund the new center, as well as the rescue mission's other projects.
An official opening date and location for the new center for women and children has not been announced.