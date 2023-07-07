Evansville Rescue Mission's Camp Reveal to be offered for sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)-- A lot of campers made summer memories that lasted a lifetime at Camp Reveal.
The Evansville Rescue Mission has owned and operated the 105-acre site 10 miles north of Evansville on Boonville-New Harmony Rd for nearly a century.
But that could soon change.
According to Evansville Rescue Mission's CEO, that site will soon go up for sale.
The retreat center is a massive property that was the site for day camps for more than nine decades and was visited by thousands of campers over the years.
“The Board of Directors and I are very aware that, more than ever, our community truly needs the focus of the ERM to be on meeting the needs of a rapidly growing homeless population here in the Tri-State. In fact, the number of unhoused individuals has increased significantly this year, and we want to rise to the occasion by providing the best possible assistance to as many of those individuals as we possibly can,” Gorman wrote in a release about the possibility of selling the property.
According to the organization's website, Camp Reveal was created in 1927 by the founder of ERM, Ernest “Pappy” Reveal. It was purchased for $1 per acre.
The property is located at 1042 E Boonville-New Harmony Rd.